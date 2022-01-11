Slovenia and Serbia report record daily COVID-19 cases

Slovenia and Serbia reported record numbers of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, amid the spread of the highly transmissible coronavirus Omicron variant.

Slovenia, which has vaccinated 67.3% of its about 2 million-strong population with at least two dozes so far, reported 5,164 new cases, up 52% from a week before, according to the National Institute for Public Health. Serbia reported 13,693 new cases and 22 deaths. The total number of registered cases in Serbia is 1,359,544, while 12,958 people have died since the outbreak nearly two years ago.

