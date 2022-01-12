Left Menu

COVID-19 cases jump in Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan as Omicron spreads

Reuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 12-01-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 13:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Kazakhstan

Central Asian neighbours Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan reported jumps in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as both countries said the Omicron variant of the virus was now spreading on their territories.

Kyrgyzstan reported its first cases of the variant on Wednesday while Kazakhstan confirmed its first last week. The Kyrgyz healthcare ministry said on Wednesday it has registered 465 new COVID-19 cases, a five-month high.

Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat told a government meeting on the same day that the country has registered over 8,000 cases over the last seven days, almost three times more in the previous seven days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

