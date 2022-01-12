Left Menu

COVID-19 picks up pace in Americas as Omicron spreads, health agency says

Omicron has already reached nearly every country in the Americas, detected in 35 countries and territories of the region, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing.

Reuters | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:17 IST
COVID-19 picks up pace in Americas as Omicron spreads, health agency says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The spread of COVID-19 in the Americas driven by the Omicron variant of the virus has reached levels of transmission never before seen during the pandemic, with cases doubling to 6.1 million over the past week, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Omicron has reached nearly every country in the Americas and is expected to quickly become the dominant variant in the region, the health agency said. The United States is reporting the bulk of the new cases, with states in the East and Midwest experiencing rapid surges, it said.

Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru and Brazil also are experiencing significant surges in new cases, while in Argentina and Paraguay COVID-19 infections have increased by nearly 300% over the last week, according to PAHO. Omicron has already reached nearly every country in the Americas, detected in 35 countries and territories of the region, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing. "One of the characteristics that sets Omicron apart seems to be less severe symptoms. Even so, Omicron infections can be lethal, especially for the immunocompromised and the unvaccinated," Etienne said, urging continued vaccination.

Nearly 60% of the people in Latin America and the Caribbean have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Chile, Cuba and Argentina have some of the highest vaccination coverage rates in the world, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022