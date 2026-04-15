Russia Fuels Cuba Amidst U.S. Restrictions: A Lifeline in Crisis

In a crucial move to alleviate Cuba's ongoing fuel crisis, Russia has committed to supplying the island nation with vital oil shipments. This announcement was made by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov during his visit to China, following the delivery of approximately 700,000 barrels of crude oil to Cuba.

This development comes in the wake of the United States halting oil imports from Venezuela, a key Cuban ally, after detaining Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The U.S. decision, aligned with President Donald Trump's strategy of exerting pressure on Cuba's government, has plunged the nation of nearly 11 million people into dire fuel shortages.

Despite initial resistance, the U.S. permitted the Russian oil delivery on humanitarian grounds, marking Russia's first such action this year. Lavrov emphasized Russia's resolve to continue this humanitarian aid while expressing hope that the U.S. would refrain from reverting to "colonial wars."

(With inputs from agencies.)