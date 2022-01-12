Left Menu

Pune records 8,342 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 38,001

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:36 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:35 IST
Pune records 8,342 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally at 38,001
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune district on Wednesday recorded 8,342 new COVID-19 cases, taking its overall tally to 12,09,781, while the death toll increased by three to touch 19,274, an official said.

The western Maharashtra district's case positivity rate stood at over 21 per cent, he said.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

Of the total cases, 4,857 were reported in Pune city, 2,065 in adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township and 1,420 infections in rural and cantonment areas, he said.

The active tally stands at 38,001, of which 1,752 patients are in hospitals, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022