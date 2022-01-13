Assam Governor tests COVID positive
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has been hospitalized after he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday. Mukhi tested positive for the infection on Wednesday. ''The governor was admitted at the Apollo Hospital in the city last evening. He is in a stable condition,'' the official said. His wife has tested negative for the infection and is staying at Raj Bhawan.
