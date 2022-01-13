Assam Governor tests COVID positive

Left Menu

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has been hospitalised after he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday. Mukhi tested positive for the infection on Wednesday. He is in a stable condition, the official said. His wife has tested negative for the infection and is staying at Raj Bhawan.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 13-01-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 09:52 IST
Jagdish Mukhi Image Credit: Wikipedia
Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has been hospitalized after he tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday. Mukhi tested positive for the infection on Wednesday. ''The governor was admitted at the Apollo Hospital in the city last evening. He is in a stable condition,'' the official said. His wife has tested negative for the infection and is staying at Raj Bhawan.

