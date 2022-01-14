EMA lists rare spinal condition as side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 18:08 IST
A safety panel of the European drug regulator on Friday recommended adding a rare spinal inflammation called transverse myelitis as a side effect of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.
European Medicines Agency's safety committee also recommended a similar warning to be included for Johnson & Johnson's one shot vaccine.
The committee, after reviewing data, concluded that a causal relationship between these two vaccines and transverse myelitis is at least a reasonable possibility.
