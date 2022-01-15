India reports 268,833 new COVID-19 infections, 402 deaths in past 24 hours
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 12:30 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 12:23 IST
- Country:
- India
India reported 268,833 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 36.84 million, the federal health ministry said on Saturday.
Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 402 to 485,752, the ministry said.
Also Read: 'Fintech and NBFCs partnership can bring credit revolution in the country': PayPoint India MD Ketan Doshi at ASSOCHAM 8th National E-Summit
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
Advertisement