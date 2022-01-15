India reports 268,833 new COVID-19 infections, 402 deaths in past 24 hours

India reported 268,833 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 36.84 million, the federal health ministry said on Saturday.

Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 402 to 485,752, the ministry said.

