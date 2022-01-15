Left Menu

Covid cases likely to fall by 4,000 on Saturday, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday informed that COVID-19 cases are expected to be reduced by 4,000 today while the positivity rate will remain around 30 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 13:57 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday said that COVID-19 cases are expected to fall by 4,000 on Saturday while the positivity rate will remain around 30 per cent. "Today, Delhi COVID cases are expected to be reduced by 4,000-positivity rate will be around 30 per cent; hospital admission rate hasn't risen in past 5-6 days. This indicates that cases are going to be fewer in the coming days. 85 per cent of hospital beds are vacant," said Jain during a press conference in New Delhi.

On being asked when will the peak of the fifth wave in Delhi arrive, he said, "Cases peak has arrived, let's see when the decline begins...seems like cases have begun to slow down". Delhi on Thursday reported 28,867 new COVID-19 cases, 31 fatalities, and 2,424 hospitals were occupied, informed Jain.

Jain informed on Friday that over 13,000 beds were vacant. Just over 15 per cent of beds in the hospitals were occupied. (ANI)

