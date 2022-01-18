Gujarat logs highest one-day surge of 17,119 COVID-19 cases; 10 die, active tally at 79,600

Gujarat on Tuesday recorded 17,119 new coronavirus infections, its highest single-day tally so far, which took the caseload to 9,56,112, while 10 patients succumbed to the infection, the health department said.

The state's previous one-day high was 14,605 cases, recorded on April 30 last year, before dropping to a single-digit (eight) on September 19.

The number of COVID-19 cases surged to 17,119 from 12,753 on Monday, a rise of 4,366.

Also, 7,883 patients were discharged during the day, which pushed the number of recovered cases to 8,66,338, as per a health department release.

With this, the state's tally of active cases rose sharply to 79,600 with the condition of 113 patients being critical, it said.

Gujarat also reported a sharp rise in deaths with 10 patients succumbing in the last 24 hours, raising the total fatalities to 10,174, the release said.

On Monday, the state had reported five deaths linked to the infection.

Surat district reported five new fatalities, followed by Ahmedabad three, Bhavnagar and Valsad one each.

Four districts - Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot - alone contributed 77 per cent of the total new cases. Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of 6,078 new cases, followed by Surat 3,986, Vadodara 1,670 and Rajkot 1,461, the release said.

The state's rate of recovery has fallen to 90.61 per cent.

A total of 3.17 lakh people received their vaccine shots against COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the number of doses administered so far in the state to 9.53 crore, the department said.

As many as 57,420 people in the age group of 15-18 years received their doses along with 67,229 beneficiaries who qualified for the 'precaution' or booster shot.

Gujarat recorded a positivity rate of 13.4 per cent a day ago, as per the test figures uploaded on the department dashboard on Tuesday.

The rate indicates the percentage of people who test positive for the virus of those overall who have been tested.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported 36 new COVID-19 cases and 26 recoveries in the last 24 hours, officials said.

With this, the tally of confirmed cases increased to 11,050, while recoveries shot up to 10,816, they said.

There are currently 230 active cases in the UT, which has reported four COVID-19 fatalities so far, the officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,56,112, new cases 17,119, death toll 10,174, discharged 8,66,338, active cases 79,600, people tested so far - figures not released.

