Hungary's daily tally of new COVID-19 cases jumps to new record of 14,890
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 19-01-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 13:40 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's daily tally of new COVID-19 infections jumped to a record 14,890 Wednesday but the number of patients treated in hospital has remained at a relatively low level.
The government said the new Omicron variant "was spreading strongly", fuelling new infections but by taking up booster vaccines serious symptoms can be avoided.
In Hungary, a country of 10 million, 40,686 people have died of COVID-19. There are 2,645 coronavirus patients in hospital now, including 208 on ventilators.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement