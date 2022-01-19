Philippines sees first deaths from Omicron COVID-19 variant
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 19-01-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 14:19 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippines on Wednesday confirmed the first domestic deaths caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19.
The health ministry said those who died were elderly patients with existing health issues and had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- Philippines
Advertisement