Philippines sees first deaths from Omicron COVID-19 variant

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 19-01-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 14:19 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines on Wednesday confirmed the first domestic deaths caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19.

The health ministry said those who died were elderly patients with existing health issues and had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

