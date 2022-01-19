Left Menu

84 IAS trainees at LBSNAA, Mussoorie test positive for COVID-19

Those infected have been isolated and the rest quarantined at the academy, Chief Medical Officer CMO Manoj Upreti said.A group of 480 IAS trainees, including those of allied services, arrived here on Sunday from Gujarat on way to the Academy, he said.Reports of their RT-PCR tests conducted at the Dehradun Railway Station on arrival have come positive, he said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-01-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 15:20 IST
Eighty-four IAS trainees at Mussoorie's Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration have tested positive for the over coronavirus infection, officials said on Wednesday. Those infected have been isolated and the rest quarantined at the academy, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Manoj Upreti said.

A group of 480 IAS trainees, including those of allied services, arrived here on Sunday from Gujarat on way to the Academy, he said.

Reports of their RT-PCR tests conducted at the Dehradun Railway Station on arrival have come positive, he said. Meanwhile, 25 personnel at the state police headquarters here have also tested positive for the infection.

DGP Ashok Kumar asked the infected personnel to take precautions besides asking those who had come into contact with them to undergo RT-PCR tests and quarantine themselves.

As all police department personnel have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, all of them have mild symptoms only, the CMO said. Uttarakhand had on Tuesday reported 4,482 positive cases, the highest single-day caseload in the state in eight months.

