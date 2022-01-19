Left Menu

Raigad's COVID-19 count rises by 1,979, death toll by six

With the addition of 1,979 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Raigad district of Maharashtra has reached 15,771 since the beginning of this month, authorities said on Wednesday. So far, 22,05,210 people in Raigad district have received the only the first dose, while 17,26,790 people are fully vaccinated. A total of 9,398 people have received the precaution dose so far, the release said.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 19-01-2022 16:59 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 16:59 IST
Raigad's COVID-19 count rises by 1,979, death toll by six
  • Country:
  • India

With the addition of 1,979 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Raigad district of Maharashtra has reached 15,771 since the beginning of this month, authorities said on Wednesday. With the death of six patients - four in Panvel Municipal Corporation area and one each in Khalapur and Alibaug - the death toll since pandemic broke out has gone up to 4,608 in the coastal district, an official release from the collector office said.

These cases and deaths were reported on Tuesday.

With the addition of these cases, the overall tally in the district reached 2,00,120 ever since the pandemic broke out, it said. Of the 325 patients admitted to hospitals, 47 are on oxygen support, five are on ventilator support, while 39 others are in intensive care units. On Tuesday, 1,747 patients have recovered. So far, 22,05,210 people in Raigad district have received the only the first dose, while 17,26,790 people are fully vaccinated. A total of 9,398 people have received the precaution dose so far, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attacks

Thoughtworks XConf Tech Talk Series: Mitigating software supply chain attack...

 China
2
Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

Two Vaal Dam sluice gates opened due to increased inflows

South Africa
3
SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

SpaceX launching 49 Starlink satellites today: Watch live

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases; China urges caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case and more

Health News Roundup: Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022