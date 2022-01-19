England's COVID-19 prevalence falls back from record high

The estimated COVID-19 prevalence in England fell back from a record high in the week ending January 15, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, with an estimated 1 in 20 people infected.

The ONS Infection Survey showed that prevalence had fallen back from the estimated 1 in 15 people who had COVID-19 over the previous two weeks.

