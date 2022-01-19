England's COVID-19 prevalence falls back from record high
Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 17:58 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The estimated COVID-19 prevalence in England fell back from a record high in the week ending January 15, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday, with an estimated 1 in 20 people infected.
The ONS Infection Survey showed that prevalence had fallen back from the estimated 1 in 15 people who had COVID-19 over the previous two weeks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Office for National Statistics
- England
Advertisement