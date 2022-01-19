Slovenia, Croatia report record high daily COVID cases

Slovenia and Croatia on Wednesday reported record high daily numbers of new COVID-19 cases with both countries struggling to process results amid a surge in demand for testing.

Slovenia https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/slovenia reported 12,285 new cases, while Croatia https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/croatia had 16,017 new infections, including rapid tests. The number of cases in Croatia, the country of less than 4 million people, more than doubled in the past 24 hours with 45 deaths reported.

Slovenia, which recorded a 41.5% jump from the day before and nearly 80% more cases than last Wednesday, shortened quarantine for those employed in the health, welfare and educations sectors to enable their normal functioning. Serbia https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps/countries-and-territories/serbia, which on Tuesday recorded its highest ever daily number of 18,006 coronavirus cases, on Wednesday reported 17,318 new cases out of 36,434 people tested. So far, almost 1.5 million people have fallen ill from COVID-19 in Serbia, which has a population of around 7 million, and 13,152 have died from it.

