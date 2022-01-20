Left Menu

Vir Das tests negative for COVID-19

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das on Thursday said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Stay safe, he captioned a reel.On January 11, Das said he had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 6,032 new coronavirus positive cases and 12 fresh fatalities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2022 10:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 10:39 IST
Vir Das tests negative for COVID-19
Comedian and Actor Vir Das Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das on Thursday said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The 42-year-old gave a health update via Instagram and urged people to follow all the necessary COVID-19 guidelines.

''We back. Seriously tho. This thing sucked. Wear a mask, get boosted, take your vitamins, drink snake blood…..whatever. It was a LONG two-ish week. Still masking around the house. Stay safe,'' he captioned a reel.

On January 11, Das said he had tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 6,032 new coronavirus positive cases and 12 fresh fatalities. With this, the city's infection tally rose to 10,17,999 and death toll to 16,488, while the recovery count rose to 9,66,985, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

On the work front, Das is reportedly developing a country music comedy series titled ''Country Eastern'' for Fox.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operational disruptions'; Explainer-Do 5G telecoms pose a threat to airline safety? and more

Science News Roundup: American Airlines warns 5G may result in 'major operat...

 Global
4
French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor opens inquiry -ministry

French woman killed in a knife attack in Morocco, anti-terror prosecutor ope...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022