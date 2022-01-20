Left Menu

Moscow's COVID-19 cases surge to pandemic high

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-01-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 20-01-2022 16:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Russian capital on Thursday reported a record pandemic high of 11,557 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the daily nationwide number of new infections also rose sharply to 38,850, authorities said.

Moscow city mayor Sergei Sobyanin met President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in footage aired on state television and presented a report on the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

