Left Menu

Poland sees new daily record of 36,665 COVID cases

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 21-01-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 21-01-2022 13:25 IST
Poland sees new daily record of 36,665 COVID cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland on Friday will see a record of 36,665 new daily COVID-19 infections, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said ahead of the release of official figures.

He added that cases will continue to be very high in the coming days, climbing over 50,000 next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

U.S. Senate Republicans block Democrats' voting rights bill

 Global
2
Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

Ways to Repair and View Corrupted OST File

 Global
3
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

 United Kingdom
4
KZN dam levels continue to increase

KZN dam levels continue to increase

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022