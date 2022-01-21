Poland sees new daily record of 36,665 COVID cases
Poland on Friday will see a record of 36,665 new daily COVID-19 infections, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said ahead of the release of official figures.
He added that cases will continue to be very high in the coming days, climbing over 50,000 next week.
