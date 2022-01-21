European Union health ministers will try to find a common line on Friday over a potential fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccines, amid a surge in cases sparked by the Omicron variant. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* People should get to work in offices to benefit from in-person collaboration because the world must learn to live with the coronavirus after a pandemic, Britain's business minister said. * Ireland looked set to rapidly unwind almost all COVID-19 restrictions with ministers due to meet to agree on a timetable after being given the all-clear by public health officials.

* Germany reported a record 140,160 new cases, and sources said the health minister had warned the country could see at least 400,000 cases per day by mid-February. * Russia reported a new record number of confirmed infections in the past 24 hours.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Australia will remain a divided nation, with the vast mining state of Western Australia canceling plans to reopen its borders on Feb. 5, citing health risks from a surge in the Omicron variant in eastern states.

* India's capital is set to lift a weekend curfew and allow private offices to be partially staffed after a fall in new infections. * Japan acted to contain a record surge in COVID-19 cases with a return to curbs that have however shown diminishing results, while a laggard vaccine booster program leaves many people vulnerable to breakthrough infections.

* South Korea unveiled an $11.75 billion supplementary budget to support the self-employed and small businesses that have taken a heavy hit from extended curbs. * Pakistan reported over 7,000 cases in a single day, it's highest daily number since the pandemic began, as the south Asian nation imposes new restrictions.

* Singapore will extend its booster vaccination program to adolescents aged 12 to 17 years from next month. AMERICAS

* President Joe Biden will urge U.S. mayors to use more of their state and local COVID-19 aid funds to expand their workforces, a White House official said, an effort partly aimed at easing economic bottlenecks and inflation. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* The World Bank has approved a loan of $750 million to South Africa linked to COVID-19, aiming to help protect the poor and support economic recovery from the pandemic. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Omicron is not likely to help countries achieve so-called herd immunity against COVID-19, in which enough people become immune to the virus that it can no longer spread, leading disease experts to say. * A small preliminary laboratory study has shown that levels of Omicron-neutralising antibodies of people vaccinated with Russia's Sputnik V vaccine did not decline as much as of those who had Pfizer shots.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * European shares dropped, following losses in Asia and a late slump in the U.S. as fears about the pace of monetary policy tightening and a batch of weaker-than-expected earnings knocked investor confidence again.

* Brazil's central bank chief said the Omicron variant has not yet had a major impact on the country's economy and was not expected to because the government has not placed restrictions on mobility.

