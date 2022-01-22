Mexican president visits hospital for "routine" check-up, office says
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 22-01-2022 03:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2022 03:55 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador went into hospital on Friday morning for a scheduled "routine medical check", his spokesman said on Twitter.
Lopez Obrador recently recovered from his second infection with the coronavirus and said he was feeling well.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Mexican
Advertisement