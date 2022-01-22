Brazil registers 166,539 new cases of coronavirus, 358 COVID deaths -health ministry

Brazil has had 166,539 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 358 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Friday.

The South American country has now registered 23,751,782 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 622,563, according to ministry data.

