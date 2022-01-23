Left Menu

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 16:46 IST
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tests positive for COVID-19
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, on Sunday tested positive for COVID-19 infection. After testing COVID-19 positive, Naidu has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week and advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

"The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested," Vice President of India tweeted. Meanwhile, India reported 3,33,533 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to 21,87,205, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

While the daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 17.78 per cent and 16.87 per cent respectively, the recovery rate stands at 93.18 per cent. The active cases account for 5.57 per cent of the total cases. With this India's tally of cases rises to 3,92,37,264. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam terror attack

China armtwists Pakistan to compensate Chinese workers killed in Dasu Dam te...

 China
2
Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party to death

 Myanmar
3
Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

Tug of Sun, Moon could be driving plate motions on 'imbalanced' Earth: Study

 United States
4
UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

UN chief calls for action to put out '5-alarm global fire'

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022