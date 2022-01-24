Britain reports 88,447 new COVID cases, 56 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-01-2022 21:41 IST | Created: 24-01-2022 21:40 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 88,447 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Monday, according to government data.
The number of cases in the last seven days has fallen 6.8% to 652,679, the data showed.
Also Read: Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in Britain, US
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement