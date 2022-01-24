Britain reports 88,447 new COVID cases, 56 deaths

Britain reported 88,447 new COVID-19 cases and 56 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Monday, according to government data.

The number of cases in the last seven days has fallen 6.8% to 652,679, the data showed.

