Bengal registers 4,546 fresh COVID-19 cases, 37 more fatalities

West Bengal on Monday recorded 4,546 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,69,791, while 37 more fatalities raised the toll to 20,375, a health department bulletin said.The state had on Sunday logged 6,980 fresh infections and 36 deaths due to the disease.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 01:10 IST
The state had on Sunday logged 6,980 fresh infections and 36 deaths due to the disease. The positivity rate came down to 8.84 per cent from Sunday’s 9.53 per cent, and the number of active cases currently has 94,535, down by 15,648 from the previous day's count.

At least 20,157 recoveries were reported in West Bengal in the past 24 hours, which improved the discharge rate to 94.17 per cent.

Altogether, 18,54,881 people have been cured of the disease so far. Fourteen fresh COVID-19 fatalities were reported from North 24 Parganas district and five from Kolkata.

North 24 Parganas also registered the highest number of new cases at 678, followed by Kolkata at 496. The state conducted over 2.28 crore sample tests, including 51,421 since Sunday, the bulletin added. During the day, the health department administered 7,16,842 vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries, taking the total number of jabs to over 11.87 crore, a senior official of the state government said.

At least 19 girls in the age group of 15-18 years from the city's port area were given doses on the occasion of National Girl Child Day by the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights along with Save the Children, an organisation, and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

