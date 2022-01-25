FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Even as COVID-19 cases drop and hospitalizations show signs of plateauing in hard-hit pockets of the United States, the still-rising death toll from the Omicron variant highlights the trail of loss that follows every virus surge.
* The head of the World Health Organization warned that it was dangerous to assume the Omicron variant would herald the end of COVID-19's acutest phase, exhorting nations to stay focused to beat the pandemic. * COVID-19 contributed to the biggest annual reduction in life expectancy on record in Canada in 2020, Statistics Canada said in preliminary findings.
* The U.S. advised against travel to 15 countries and territories. EUROPE
* The European Union's drug regulator is set to decide whether to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 pill at the end of this month, before doing a final review of Merck's similar but less effective drug in February, a source with knowledge of the matter said. * Fully vaccinated travellers arriving in Britain will no longer have to take a COVID-19 test, while Germany extended its current pandemic measures.
* Norway will end its system of mandatory quarantines for non-vaccinated travellers and close contacts of infected persons, replacing it instead with a daily test regime. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Japan was poised to double the number of regions subject to restrictions such as shortened restaurant opening hours in order to rein in a record surge in cases. * COVID-related deaths surged in Australia and authorities warned numbers could rise further when schools return from holidays next week.
* Organisers of next month's Beijing Winter Olympics slightly eased the strict COVID-19 requirements for participants. * India's infections may rise sharply in coming weeks, some top experts said.
AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Israel's health minister said he did not think Israel will offer a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to most people after the government made it available to over 60s and other high-risk groups.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Omicron can survive longer than earlier versions of the coronavirus on plastic surfaces and human skin, Japanese researchers found in laboratory tests.
* A third booster dose of a COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson increases antibody levels significantly in those who have previously received two doses of Sinovac's CoronaVac shot, a study has found. * British scientists will begin testing Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics' antiviral pill molnupiravir as a possible treatment for patients hospitalised with COVID-19.
* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is likely to restrict the use of COVID-19 antibody treatments from Regeneron and Eli Lilly as they are ineffective against Omicron, the Washington Post reported. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* The selloff on Wall Street worsened and oil prices turned lower as rising geopolitical tensions and the Fed's plans to reduce economic stimulus took their toll on investors. * The economies in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council will grow at their fastest paces in several years, according to a Reuters poll of economists.
