French advisory body sees no significant advantage from 4th COVID-19 jab -Le Monde
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:31 IST
- Country:
- France
The French vaccine strategy council (COSV) told the French government giving people a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose would not bring significant advantages, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Wednesday.
"The data available at the moment does not urge for putting in place a second booster jab", the paper cited COSV as saying.
Also Read: French official says 300-400 Russian mercenaries operate in Mali
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
Advertisement