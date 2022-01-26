Left Menu

French advisory body sees no significant advantage from 4th COVID-19 jab -Le Monde

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:32 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The French vaccine strategy council (COSV) told the French government giving people a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose would not bring significant advantages, French newspaper Le Monde reported on Wednesday.

"The data available at the moment does not urge for putting in place a second booster jab", the paper cited COSV as saying.

