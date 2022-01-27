China's "zero-COVID" stance has put it at odds with the rest of the world and is exacting a mounting economic toll, but an exit strategy remains elusive as authorities worry about the ability of the healthcare system to adapt to new strains. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variant, which is dominant in Denmark, appears more contagious than the more common BA.1 sub-lineage, Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said. * German lawmakers agonized over whether to impose compulsory COVID-19 shots, as new record daily infections and the country's stuttering vaccination campaign forced them into an ethical and constitutional dilemma.

* Italy will ease restrictions for all visitors from European Union countries starting from Feb.1. AMERICAS

* New cases of COVID-19 in the Americas in the past week have been the highest since the pandemic began and the fast-spreading Omicron variant has clearly become the predominant version of the virus, the Pan American Health Organization said. * The United States has shipped 400 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as part of its earlier pledge to donate about 1.2 billion doses to low-income countries, the White House said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Beijing has limited the movement of people in more parts of the Chinese capital, even as it reported fewer COVID-19 cases on Thursday, in a bid to lower virus risk less than 10 days before its hosting of the Winter Olympics Games.

* Australia reported fewer COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, a day after recording a pandemic high, while hospital cases remained steady, raising hopes the country's worst outbreak may have peaked. * Risk-averse Singapore is trying to balance its approach to living with COVID - aiming to protect people in the densely populated island from the disease while reopening its economy and borders to maintain its reputation as a hub for capital and talent.

* China reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Jan. 26, up from 44 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said. * Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 were detected among Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Games-related personnel on Jan. 26, organizers said.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Israel broadened eligibility for the fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to include adults under 60 with underlying medical conditions, their caretakers, and others over 18 at significant risk of exposure to the coronavirus.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Moderna Inc said it had started a mid-stage study, testing a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine specifically designed to target the Omicron variant.

* COVID-19 vaccines using mRNA technology do not affect fertility outcomes during in-vitro fertilization, researchers have found. * The world's first medical trial authorized to deliberately expose participants to the coronavirus is seeking more volunteers as it steps up efforts to help develop better vaccines.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * The Philippine economy expanded more quickly than expected in 2021, and looks set to accelerate further this year, but the impact of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases suggests the central bank is unlikely to start withdrawing policy support for now.

* Irish consumer sentiment in January recovered much of the loss it suffered in December in the face of a surge in the highly contagious Omicron variant, a survey showed, with authors forecasting a further improvement next month. * The number of cars made in Britain fell last year to the lowest since 1956, reflecting a major shortage of semiconductors used for electronic components, broader COVID disruptions, and the closure of a Honda factory.

