Britain reports 72,727 new COVID cases, 296 deaths

Britain reported a further 72,727 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 296 more deaths, government statistics showed.

Cases are down 3.6% over the last seven days compared with the week before, while deaths are down 3.2% over the same seven-day period.

Also Read: Rallying-Britain's Sunderland wins Dakar motorcycle title for second time

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)