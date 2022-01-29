Britain reports 72,727 new COVID cases, 296 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 29-01-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 21:39 IST
Britain reported a further 72,727 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 296 more deaths, government statistics showed.
Cases are down 3.6% over the last seven days compared with the week before, while deaths are down 3.2% over the same seven-day period.
