Left Menu

Gujarat logs 11,794 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Gujarat reported 11,794 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, informed the State health department on Saturday.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 29-01-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2022 22:49 IST
Gujarat logs 11,794 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat reported 11,794 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, informed the State health department on Saturday. With this, the total number of active cases in the state has gone up to 98,021.

A total of 33 people have succumbed to coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours taking the cumulative death toll to 10,408 in Gujarat. Meanwhile, the state has also recorded 21,655 recoveries on Saturday. As many as 10,36,156 people have been recovered from COVID-19 disease in the state so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
3
NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 launch

NASA's HERMES mission passes critical mission review; moves closer to 2024 l...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Pfizer, Moderna shots safe during in vitro fertilization; healthy gut bacteria may help prevent long COVID and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022