China reports 34 new COVID-19 cases among Olympics-related personnel

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-01-2022 09:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 09:04 IST
Thirty-four new COVID-19 infected were detected among Olympic Games-related personnel on Jan 29, the organising committee of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games said on Sunday.

Of those, 13 were athletes or team officials who tested positive after arriving at the airport on Saturday.

Of the total infections, 23 were among new airport arrivals, while 11 were people already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates event personnel from the public, said a notice on the Games' official website.

