Russia reports fresh record of daily COVID cases
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 14:10 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread across the country, authorities said.
New daily cases jumped to 141,883, up from 125,836 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 678 deaths in the last 24 hours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
