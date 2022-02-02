Left Menu

Russia reports fresh record of daily COVID cases

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2022 14:10 IST
Russia reports fresh record of daily COVID cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia reported a record daily number of COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread across the country, authorities said.

New daily cases jumped to 141,883, up from 125,836 a day earlier. The government coronavirus task force also reported 678 deaths in the last 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

Treatment of Heart Failure has revolutionized the management of the disease

 China
2
Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Heavy gunfire heard near Guinea-Bissau presidential palace

Guinea-Bissau
3
Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpellier; NBA roundup: Without Joel Embiid, Sixers stretch win streak to 5 and more

Sports News Roundup: ATP roundup: David Goffin escapes upset bid in Montpell...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest; Amnesty accuses Israel of enforcing 'apartheid' on Palestinians and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar marks coup anniversary with protests and unrest;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022