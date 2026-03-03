Middle East Tensions Disrupt ATP Dubai Players' Travel
The ATP is closely monitoring travel disruptions affecting players in Dubai due to Middle East airspace closures. Ongoing conflicts involving Iran, the USA, and Israel have led to flight cancellations. Players, including Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev, are impacted as they plan their travel to Indian Wells.
The ATP is facing unforeseen challenges as airspace disruptions due to geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have affected players' travel from Dubai. The conflict involving Iran, the USA, and Israel has caused significant cancellations, impacting international travel routes.
Daniil Medvedev, who won the Dubai title via walkover, is among those facing travel delays. The ATP, in a statement, assured ongoing communication with players and local authorities to facilitate safe departures when conditions improve.
As players prepare for the Indian Wells tournament, slated to begin this week, the organization committed to ensuring adequate support and accommodations for those stranded to ease their travel challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
