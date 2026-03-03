Nepal's Fight for Change: The September Uprising's Legacy
The September uprising in Nepal saw a youth-led protest against corruption and unemployment, resulting in 77 deaths. The unrest forced the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, sparking a desire for political change. Families of victims continue advocating for justice and accountability.
On September 8, Rashik Khatiwada joined hundreds outside Nepal's parliament to protest corruption and unemployment, declaring, "FUCK THE SYSTEM!" Hours later, he was among 77 killed in demonstrations that toppled Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, reshaping Nepal's political landscape.
The youth-led uprising demanded change, resonating with families mourning victims like Khatiwada. His mother, Rachana, echoed frustrations over decades of misgovernance and supports Balendra Shah, a rapper-turned-politician, leading transformation efforts.
Yet, justice remains elusive as a commission extends its probe into the killings. The election offers hope, though victims' families like those of slain artist Binod Maharjan and security guard Dev Kumar Subedi persistently call for reforms to prevent future tragedies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nepal's Silence Period Initiates Countdown to General Elections
Odisha's Political Maneuvering: Rajya Sabha Elections Heat Up
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes EC for Voter Roll Deletions Ahead of West Bengal Elections
Nepal PM Karki Calls for Historic and Peaceful Elections on March 5
High-Stakes Primaries: The Battle Lines of U.S. Midterm Elections