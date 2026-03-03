Left Menu

Nepal's Fight for Change: The September Uprising's Legacy

The September uprising in Nepal saw a youth-led protest against corruption and unemployment, resulting in 77 deaths. The unrest forced the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, sparking a desire for political change. Families of victims continue advocating for justice and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 04:30 IST
Nepal's Fight for Change: The September Uprising's Legacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On September 8, Rashik Khatiwada joined hundreds outside Nepal's parliament to protest corruption and unemployment, declaring, "FUCK THE SYSTEM!" Hours later, he was among 77 killed in demonstrations that toppled Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, reshaping Nepal's political landscape.

The youth-led uprising demanded change, resonating with families mourning victims like Khatiwada. His mother, Rachana, echoed frustrations over decades of misgovernance and supports Balendra Shah, a rapper-turned-politician, leading transformation efforts.

Yet, justice remains elusive as a commission extends its probe into the killings. The election offers hope, though victims' families like those of slain artist Binod Maharjan and security guard Dev Kumar Subedi persistently call for reforms to prevent future tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports World Update: Key Updates and Player Moves from NFL to WNBA

Sports World Update: Key Updates and Player Moves from NFL to WNBA

 Global
2
U.S. Political Landscape Amidst Trump's Strategic Maneuvers

U.S. Political Landscape Amidst Trump's Strategic Maneuvers

 Global
3
Global Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflicts Escalate

Global Tensions Surge: Middle East Conflicts Escalate

 Global
4
Oil Shockwaves: A Crisis on the Horizon

Oil Shockwaves: A Crisis on the Horizon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026