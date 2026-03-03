Nepal's Fight for Change: The September Uprising's Legacy

On September 8, Rashik Khatiwada joined hundreds outside Nepal's parliament to protest corruption and unemployment, declaring, "FUCK THE SYSTEM!" Hours later, he was among 77 killed in demonstrations that toppled Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli, reshaping Nepal's political landscape.

The youth-led uprising demanded change, resonating with families mourning victims like Khatiwada. His mother, Rachana, echoed frustrations over decades of misgovernance and supports Balendra Shah, a rapper-turned-politician, leading transformation efforts.

Yet, justice remains elusive as a commission extends its probe into the killings. The election offers hope, though victims' families like those of slain artist Binod Maharjan and security guard Dev Kumar Subedi persistently call for reforms to prevent future tragedies.

