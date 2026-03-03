Tensions Escalate: US-Iran Conflict Reaches New Heights

The United States and Israel have ramped up their military campaign against Iran, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions. US President Donald Trump indicated that this could be a prolonged conflict, potentially lasting several weeks.

In retaliation, Iran and its allies have targeted Israel, Gulf states, and critical energy infrastructures, causing global disruptions. The conflict has already led to a significant surge in oil prices and stranded airline passengers worldwide, as safe havens like Dubai come under fire.

Amidst fears of escalating violence, the US State Department has advised Americans to evacuate various Middle Eastern countries, while officials signal tougher military actions are imminent. The world's eyes are now on this volatile conflict, with far-reaching global implications.

