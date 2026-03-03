U.S. Faces Scrutiny Over Measles Elimination Status

An international panel meeting to review the United States' measles elimination status has been delayed to November, announced the Pan American Health Organization on Monday. This postponement comes at the request of U.S. health officials to provide additional time for data analysis concerning the measles outbreaks.

The assessment by PAHO will address whether the ongoing measles spread, originating from a Texas outbreak in January last year, could impact the U.S.'s elimination status. Since 2000, the U.S. has maintained this status, signifying no continuous transmission for over a year.

Under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the spread continued with over 1,000 cases in 2026, predominantly in South Carolina. Despite misinformation regarding vaccine safety, health authorities emphasize the measles vaccine as vital protection. CDC's acting director, Jay Bhattacharya, encouraged vaccinations and offered increased federal support.

