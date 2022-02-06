Russia says India approves one-shot Sputnik Light COVID vaccine

India has given regulatory approval to Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine after it authorized Russia's main vaccine - the two-dose Sputnik V - last year, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Sunday.

Sputnik Light, the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, can be used as a booster shot with other vaccines, RDIF said. Head of the fund Kirill Dmitriev called Sputnik Light in a statement "the solution to increase efficacy and duration of other vaccines, including against Omicron variant".

RDIF struck deals with seven Indian pharmaceutical companies to make a total of 1 billion Sputnik doses both for export and for use in India.

