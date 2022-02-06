Left Menu

Russia says India approves one-shot Sputnik Light COVID vaccine

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2022 22:53 IST
Russia says India approves one-shot Sputnik Light COVID vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
India has given regulatory approval to Russia's one-shot Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine after it authorized Russia's main vaccine - the two-dose Sputnik V - last year, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Sunday.

Sputnik Light, the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine, can be used as a booster shot with other vaccines, RDIF said. Head of the fund Kirill Dmitriev called Sputnik Light in a statement "the solution to increase efficacy and duration of other vaccines, including against Omicron variant".

RDIF struck deals with seven Indian pharmaceutical companies to make a total of 1 billion Sputnik doses both for export and for use in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

