Avalanche Alert Issued for Sikkim: Weather Woes Rise

Sikkim officials issued an avalanche alert for the high-altitude regions of Gangtok and Pakyong districts on Saturday.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority's advisory warns of potential avalanches above 3,500 meters over the next 24 hours, noting that recent weather fluctuations could increase snow instability.

Authorities continue to monitor closely and urge residents to heed official updates. Significant rainfall since Friday led to road closures to Tsomgo Lake and Nathula due to heavy snowfall.