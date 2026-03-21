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Avalanche Alert Issued for Sikkim: Weather Woes Rise

Sikkim officials have issued an avalanche alert for Gangtok and Pakyong districts. Avalanches are likely in areas over 3,500 meters due to changing weather patterns. Heavy rainfall and snow have closed roads to Tsomgo Lake and Nathula. The situation is being monitored closely, authorities urged public awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:28 IST
Avalanche Alert Issued for Sikkim: Weather Woes Rise
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  • India

Sikkim officials issued an avalanche alert for the high-altitude regions of Gangtok and Pakyong districts on Saturday.

The Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority's advisory warns of potential avalanches above 3,500 meters over the next 24 hours, noting that recent weather fluctuations could increase snow instability.

Authorities continue to monitor closely and urge residents to heed official updates. Significant rainfall since Friday led to road closures to Tsomgo Lake and Nathula due to heavy snowfall.

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