Affordable Diabetes Management: Indian Pharma Giants Launch Generic Semaglutide
Indian pharmaceutical companies Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, and Glenmark have launched generic versions of the semaglutide injection for diabetes and weight management in India. These offerings provide a more affordable alternative to existing treatments, promoting accessibility for broader patient communities and making significant strides in diabetes care.
- Country:
- India
Indian pharmaceutical giants, including Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, and Glenmark, have announced the release of their generic versions of semaglutide injection, marking a significant step in diabetes and weight management care in India.
Following the expiration of semaglutide's patent in India, these companies provide a cost-effective alternative to Novo Nordisk's original formulations, offering substantial financial relief to patients. Sun Pharma's Noveltreat and Sematrinity, Dr Reddy's Obeda, and Glenmark's GLIPIQ aim to make advanced diabetes therapies more accessible and affordable.
These launches are expected to address the cost barriers in diabetes management, with weekly treatment costs starting at Rs 325, significantly undercutting other available branded medications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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