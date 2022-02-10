Japan Health Ministry committee approves Pfizer oral COVID-19 drug
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-02-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2022 16:40 IST
- Country:
- Japan
A Japanese Health Ministry committee has approved the oral COVID-19 drug made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc, the ministry said in a statement on Friday.
Jiji news agency said final approval of the drug for use, which officials had said they expected would come around mid-February, could come as early as Friday night under emergency approval measures.
Pfizer applied for approval in January.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Pfizer Inc
Advertisement