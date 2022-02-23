Left Menu

Brazil registers 105,776 new cases of coronavirus, 816 deaths

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 23-02-2022 01:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 01:37 IST
Representative Image
Brazil has had 105,776 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 816 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The South American country has now registered 28,351,327 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 645,420, according to ministry data.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

