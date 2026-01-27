Sizzling Surprises at the Australian Open: Triumphs and Tempers

The Australian Open heated up—literally and figuratively—as top performers battled both high temperatures and each other. Coco Gauff endured a heartbreaking loss to Elina Svitolina under a closed roof, marking Gauff's exit from the semifinals while Svitolina's magic run continued.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka swiftly dispatched 18-year-old Iva Jovic in straight sets before the heat policy forced a roof closure at the Rod Laver Arena. Sabalenka eyes another Open crown, confronting challengers like Jovic, against whom she showcased her superior skill.

Amidst the singles action, Carlos Alcaraz forged ahead, beating Alex de Minaur, setting up a promising encounter against Alexander Zverev. Svitolina's triumphant return from a mental health hiatus energized Ukrainian fans as she aims for a Top 10 comeback after Auckland triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)