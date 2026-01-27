Left Menu

Sizzling Surprises at the Australian Open: Triumphs and Tempers

Amidst scorching temperatures, the Australian Open saw dramatic turns as Elina Svitolina defeated Coco Gauff, advancing to the semifinals. Aryna Sabalenka edged over Iva Jovic, while Carlos Alcaraz moved closer to a career Grand Slam. Svitolina's victory marks a comeback, igniting support in Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

The Australian Open heated up—literally and figuratively—as top performers battled both high temperatures and each other. Coco Gauff endured a heartbreaking loss to Elina Svitolina under a closed roof, marking Gauff's exit from the semifinals while Svitolina's magic run continued.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka swiftly dispatched 18-year-old Iva Jovic in straight sets before the heat policy forced a roof closure at the Rod Laver Arena. Sabalenka eyes another Open crown, confronting challengers like Jovic, against whom she showcased her superior skill.

Amidst the singles action, Carlos Alcaraz forged ahead, beating Alex de Minaur, setting up a promising encounter against Alexander Zverev. Svitolina's triumphant return from a mental health hiatus energized Ukrainian fans as she aims for a Top 10 comeback after Auckland triumphs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

