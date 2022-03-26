Left Menu

No new COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 10,032

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 26-03-2022 09:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 09:20 IST
Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record a single fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Saturday.

The caseload in the archipelago remained at 10,032.

The death toll stood at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported since Friday, he said.

No patient was cured of the disease on March 25, and the total number of recoveries remained at 9,901.

The Union Territory now has two active cases, the official said.

Altogether 6,09,600 people have been inoculated with 3,04,588 of them having received both doses of COVID vaccines. At least 23,280 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been immunised and 9,779 senior citizens have so far got the precautionary jab.

At least 5,753 children in the age group of 12-14 years have been vaccinated, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has conducted over 7.09 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 so far, and the positivity rate stands at 1.41 per cent, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

