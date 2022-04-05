U.S. concerned by reports that American Trevor Reed's health is deteriorating
The United States is concerned by reports the health of Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine jailed in Russia, is deteriorating, the State Department said on Monday, calling on Russia to provide adequate medical care immediately or release him to the United States.
Russian news agencies on Monday reported that Reed has ended a hunger strike and is being treated in a prison medical facility.
