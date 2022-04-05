China reports 1,235 new COVID cases for April 4 vs 1,405 a day earlier

China reported 1,235 confirmed coronavirus cases for April 4, the national health authority said on Tuesday, compared with 1,405 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,173 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 1,366 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 15,355 compared with 11,862 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.

As of April 4, mainland China had confirmed 157,378 cases.

