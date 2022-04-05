Left Menu

China reports 1,235 new COVID cases for April 4 vs 1,405 a day earlier

China reported 1,235 confirmed coronavirus cases for April 4, the national health authority said on Tuesday, compared with 1,405 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,173 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 1,366 a day earlier. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 15,355 compared with 11,862 a day earlier.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 05-04-2022 06:56 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 06:56 IST
China reports 1,235 new COVID cases for April 4 vs 1,405 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 1,235 confirmed coronavirus cases for April 4, the national health authority said on Tuesday, compared with 1,405 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,173 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, versus 1,366 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 15,355 compared with 11,862 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,638.

As of April 4, mainland China had confirmed 157,378 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

Scientists reveal Mercury has geomagnetic storms similar to those on Earth

 United States
2
Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-years away

Hubble captures serpentine spiral arms of a spiral galaxy 80 million light-y...

 Global
3
Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

Operating hours at Home Affairs offices to extend

South Africa
4
Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food secy

Govt begins inspection drive to curb hoarding of edible oils, oilseeds: Food...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022