1.96:1000 nurse-to-population ratio in India at present: Govt to Rajya Sabha

India at present has 1.96 nurses per 1,000 population, the Union Health ministry informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Responding to a question in the Upper House, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said as per Indian Nursing Council records, there are around 33.41 lakh registered nursing personnel, including 23,40,501 registered nurses and registered midwives, and 10,00,805 nurse associates (9,43,951 Auxiliary Nurse Midwives), and 56,854 lady health visitors in the country. ''The nurse-population ratio in the country at present is 1.96 nurses per 1,000 population,'' Mandaviya said in a written response. There are 13,01,319 allopathic doctors registered with the State Medical Councils and the National Medical Commission as of November 2021. The doctor-population ratio is 1:834 in the country assuming 80 per cent availability of registered allopathic doctors and 5.65 lakh AYUSH doctors.

''Also, there are 2.89 lakh registered dentists and 13 lakh allied and healthcare professionals in the country,'' he said. Mandaviya further said the number of undergraduate seats has increased from 51,348 before 2014 to 89,875 as of date which is a hike of 75 per cent.

The number of post-graduate seats has increased by 93 per cent from 31,185 before 2014 to 60,202, he added.

