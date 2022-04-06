The world must act to stop 'mass murder' in Ukraine - UK health minister

The world must act to stop the mass murder in Ukraine, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Wednesday. "This is mass murder on an unprecedented scale in Europe. We haven't seen the likes of this I think since 1995," he told BBC television.

"I don't want to be commemorating another genocide in Europe years from now. We have the power, the world has the power to stop this, and it must act."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)