Dhankhar visits hospital for tests, says he is fine

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday went to state-run SSKM Hospital here for some clinical tests, while stating that he is in good shape healthwise.

Dhankhar had on April 1 fallen ill while travelling to Thakur Nagar in North 24 Parganas district to attend a fair and returned midway.

''I am getting good advice from very competent doctors of SSKM (Hospital). healthwise I am in good shape,'' he told reporters after emerging from the facility following some clinical tests.

The governor, however, said that doctors have some concerns about his health.

He said that those tests were required so that doctors can give him a proper prescription. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called on Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan on Thursday and they discussed various issues of governance.

