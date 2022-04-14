Left Menu

Shanghai reports 25,146 new asymptomatic COVID cases, 2,573 symptomatic cases for April 13

The major Chinese financial centre of Shanghai reported 25,146 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases and 2,573 new symptomatic cases on April 13, the local government said on Thursday.

The number of asymptomatic cases was up from 25,141 a day earlier. The number of symptomatic cases also rose from 1,189.

