Ayushman Bharat: Tele-consultation facility to start at 1 lakh wellness centres from Saturday

Tele-consultation facility 'e-Sanjeevani' will start at 1 lakh Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) from April 16, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

Mandaviya had chaired a virtual meeting on Tuesday with health ministers and senior officials of all the states and union territories to review the operationalisation status of AB-HWCs and tele-consultation services.

''Now common citizens will also be able to consult the big doctors of the country! ''On the occasion of the 4th anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres, 'e-Sanjeevani Tele-consultation' facility will be launched at 1 lakh centres on April 16. These centres are realising PM @NarendraModi ji's resolve of 'Ayushman Bharat','' Mandaviya said in a tweet in Hindi on Friday.

As many as 1,17,440 AB-HWCs had been operationalised across the country by the end of March against the target of 1.1 lakh, according to the health ministry.

